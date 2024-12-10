Sender Co & Partners Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. CrowdStrike makes up 1.5% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,498 shares of company stock valued at $45,116,385 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $353.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.33, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

