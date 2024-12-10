Sender Co & Partners Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 204,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. Core Scientific comprises approximately 3.0% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sender Co & Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Core Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $1,792,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $872,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,661,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,205.40. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,901,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,278.29. This represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

CORZ opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of -2.96. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CORZ shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

