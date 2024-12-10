Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Ali Kashani Sells 2,500 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,344,498 shares in the company, valued at $45,217,612.96. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $362,099.49.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $9,748.11.

NASDAQ:SERV opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 128.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,496 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

