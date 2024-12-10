Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) COO Touraj Parang Sells 1,098 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 1,098 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $12,440.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,213,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,748,263.87. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Touraj Parang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 9th, Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $649,500.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Touraj Parang sold 1,365 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $11,957.40.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Touraj Parang sold 245 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $2,165.80.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 1.5 %

Serve Robotics stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. 16,690,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247,900. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SERV shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $148,000.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

