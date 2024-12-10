Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) COO Touraj Parang Sells 1,098 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 1,098 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $12,440.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,213,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,748,263.87. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Touraj Parang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 9th, Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $649,500.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Touraj Parang sold 1,365 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $11,957.40.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Touraj Parang sold 245 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $2,165.80.
Serve Robotics Stock Up 1.5 %
Serve Robotics stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. 16,690,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247,900. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $148,000.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
