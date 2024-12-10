Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) COO Touraj Parang Sells 50,000 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,163,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,072.61. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Touraj Parang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Touraj Parang sold 1,098 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $12,440.34.

On Monday, November 25th, Touraj Parang sold 1,365 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $11,957.40.

On Thursday, November 21st, Touraj Parang sold 245 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $2,165.80.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 1.5 %

SERV opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

