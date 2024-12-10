Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk Sells 21,783 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.72. 453,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,148. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.08 and a 200 day moving average of $294.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 234.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,258,000 after purchasing an additional 443,333 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,815,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 152,631 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 2,691.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,810,000 after acquiring an additional 152,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 34,381.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

