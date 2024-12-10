Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.
Sound Equity Income ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.72.
About Sound Equity Income ETF
The Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. SDEI was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Sound Income Strategies.
