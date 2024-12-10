SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lessened by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.1% of Gould Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.15 and a one year high of $257.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

