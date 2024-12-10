SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is JDM Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 6.8% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,828,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 956.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 86,378 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 452,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDW opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

