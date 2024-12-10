Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 190.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.30 to $20.20 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Further Reading

