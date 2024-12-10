State Street Corp Has $434.96 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,014,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,922 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.31% of Hasbro worth $434,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -60.34%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.