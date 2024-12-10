State Street Corp Purchases 549,812 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State Street Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,812 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.36% of Lamb Weston worth $402,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $129,480,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,883,000. TPG GP A LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after acquiring an additional 830,511 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

