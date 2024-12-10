State Street Corp Purchases 671,511 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State Street Corp raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.09% of FOX worth $374,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of FOX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in FOX by 117.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 145,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,709,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,505 shares of company stock worth $47,705,970 in the last 90 days. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

