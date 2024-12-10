Stellantis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 22,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the typical volume of 11,617 call options.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE STLA traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 5,393,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,159,163. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,492 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Stellantis by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,679,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Stellantis by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,089,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Stellantis by 26.4% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

