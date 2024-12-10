Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,662 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,136,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $418.01 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.73 and its 200 day moving average is $376.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. William Blair cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.30.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

