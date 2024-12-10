Stifel Financial Corp Has $17.98 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,043 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $82.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

