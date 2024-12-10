Stifel Financial Corp Has $21.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,345 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $21,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

