Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 183.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,532,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,017,000 after acquiring an additional 195,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.