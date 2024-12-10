Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,137 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 165.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.63.

CDW opened at $182.46 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $172.95 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

