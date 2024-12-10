Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,019 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 322% compared to the average volume of 1,426 call options.
Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics
In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $3,573,878.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,904 shares in the company, valued at $197,247.28. This trade represents a 94.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $578,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at $89,852.76. This represents a 86.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,176 shares of company stock worth $7,893,316. 24.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12,452.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. 57,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,591. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Tesla’s Closes in on $400: From Laggard to Leader in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.