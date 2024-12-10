StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $13,438,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,662,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 582,821 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,337,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,680 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.