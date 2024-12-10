Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires 633 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 373,685 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after buying an additional 371,267 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,855,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,254,000 after acquiring an additional 127,304 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $294.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.79 and its 200-day moving average is $271.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $296.28.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.