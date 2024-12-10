Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $420.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $423.85. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.