Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Purchases 213 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,636,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 318,039 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.84.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $561.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

