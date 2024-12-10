Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $555.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $559.96. The company has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

