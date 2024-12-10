Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 99,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6,044.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $235,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,378. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,397,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,713,059 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 362.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $80.91.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.