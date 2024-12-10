Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Director Jack Levine Buys 5,000 Shares

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) Director Jack Levine purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,270. This trade represents a 4.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

STRW opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.22. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT

About Strawberry Fields REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.