Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 81000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

