Synergy Financial Group LTD Buys 141 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop accounts for approximately 0.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.