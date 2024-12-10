Synergy Financial Group LTD Takes $258,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after acquiring an additional 754,416 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 689.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 514,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of UPST opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $86.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Upstart
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Upstart
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Bargains Galore? 3 Stocks With Insider Buying in the Millions
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Amplitude an AI Sleeper Stock in the Making for 2025?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Pure Storage Rides the AI Boom Even Higher in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.