Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Brett Chenoweth Purchases 178,571 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Brett Chenoweth acquired 178,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$99,999.76 ($64,515.97).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

