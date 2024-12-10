Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $196.40 and last traded at $196.50. Approximately 3,053,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,130,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.26. The stock has a market cap of $994.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.7% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 33,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 142.2% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.