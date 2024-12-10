Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,793 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $20,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $187.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.88. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $191.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.