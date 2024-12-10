Tali Notman Sells 10,791 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 10,791 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $334,844.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 514,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,961,645.82. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Tali Notman sold 11,529 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $352,787.40.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 537,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FROG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 79,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 94,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in JFrog by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.