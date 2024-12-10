Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,647 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.18% of Tecnoglass worth $134,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 8.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,754,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,060,000 after acquiring an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,385,000 after purchasing an additional 96,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 29.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 93,968 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Tecnoglass by 219.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 218,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 149,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.89. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $84.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy sold 1,432,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $104,573,402.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,195,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,771,043.76. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $2,222,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

