Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$45.12 and last traded at C$45.18, with a volume of 12747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark downgraded shares of Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$668.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.89.

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 1,500 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.96, for a total transaction of C$65,940.00. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

