Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 633465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Telecom Argentina from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $6.10 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

