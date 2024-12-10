Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.22. 33,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 196,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.70 to $6.10 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Telecom Argentina from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina Trading Down 3.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $174,000.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Tesla’s Closes in on $400: From Laggard to Leader in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.