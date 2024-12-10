The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Position Boosted by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,273 shares during the quarter. Buckle makes up about 11.2% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Buckle worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 15.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after buying an additional 87,690 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Buckle Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $490,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,053,415.07. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $853,503.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,761,851.96. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,682. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

