The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VAC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,719. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 227,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,687,000 after purchasing an additional 207,938 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,983,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after buying an additional 168,130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,698,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

