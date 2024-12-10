The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,798,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 264,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,747,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $251.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

