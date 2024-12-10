Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

