Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 122.09 ($1.56), with a volume of 9404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.58).

Town Centre Securities Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -206.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Town Centre Securities

In other news, insider Michael Ziff sold 15,300 shares of Town Centre Securities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.66), for a total value of £19,890 ($25,353.73). Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

