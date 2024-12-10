TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.65 on January 10th

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TRY opened at GBX 315.56 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. TR Property Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 302.50 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 360 ($4.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 328.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 352.76.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at TR Property Investment Trust

In related news, insider Kate Bolsover purchased 4,683 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,891.94 ($18,982.72). 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.