Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 47,271 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,305 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 342.8% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,445,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,381,930. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

