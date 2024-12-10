Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at ATB Capital

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.57.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

About Trican Well Service

TSE TCW remained flat at C$4.81 on Tuesday. 136,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$923.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$3.79 and a 52 week high of C$5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.73.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

