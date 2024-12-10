Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 641.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $479.16 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.91.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,183.41. This trade represents a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255 shares of company stock worth $666,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.56.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

