Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 3.2% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 144,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,590. The trade was a 32.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,672.90. This trade represents a 13.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,820 shares of company stock valued at $23,953,746. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 73.11%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

