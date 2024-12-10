Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $12.88 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 125.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

