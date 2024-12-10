Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of AZEK worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 57.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,074 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $86,719,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 742,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 459,664 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 73.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,006,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,093,000 after acquiring an additional 425,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 136.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 366,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

AZEK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.